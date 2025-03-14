Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) VP Carolyn Hamby Shelton Buys 6,000 Shares

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) VP Carolyn Hamby Shelton purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nexalin Technology Price Performance

NXL opened at $1.95 on Friday. Nexalin Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexalin Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexalin Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nexalin Technology during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexalin Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexalin Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

