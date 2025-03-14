What is Lifesci Capital’s Estimate for DNTH FY2025 Earnings?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now expects that the company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.53). The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.82. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 363,500 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,735,000. Braidwell LP grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,206,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.