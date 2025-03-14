Manohar K. Raheja Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) EVP Manohar K. Raheja purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,850. This trade represents a 7.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGHT opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.18. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGHT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sight Sciences from $4.60 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

