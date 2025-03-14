Insider Buying: Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,320.00.

Cary A. Moomjian Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Cary A. Moomjian Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.25 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market cap of C$415.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.