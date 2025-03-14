Harbour Energy plc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Harbour Energy stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

