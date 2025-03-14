Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 9,482 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $681.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $609.40 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

