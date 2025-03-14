Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Caleres FY2028 Earnings

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

