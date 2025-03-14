TSE:FVI FY2026 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.39 and a 12 month high of C$8.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.