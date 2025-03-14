HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,216 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,861,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,882,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 137,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.