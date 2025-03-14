Brokers Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc FY2026 Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.