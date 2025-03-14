Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,289.49 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,389.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,288.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,222.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,061.80. The trade was a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

