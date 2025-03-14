Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,510 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 76,379 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2 %

EA stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

