Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in F5 were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in F5 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 76,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after buying an additional 134,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock worth $4,477,083 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $257.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.58 and a 200 day moving average of $249.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.