Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $229.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.91 and a twelve month high of $240.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day moving average is $211.50.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

