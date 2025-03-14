Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $31.97 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,122 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.