Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 50,687 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,687 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in FOX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FOX by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of FOX by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 977,907 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 702,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after buying an additional 671,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.