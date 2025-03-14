FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $174,372,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.98. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.70 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

