Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4,083.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

KB Home Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. KB Home has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

