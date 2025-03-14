Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,072,000. Integras Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

DIS stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

