iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 47,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,605,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,914,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

