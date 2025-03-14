Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 421.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,996 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

