PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PagerDuty Stock Down 4.2 %

PD opened at $15.56 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

