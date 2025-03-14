Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.05, but opened at $83.48. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $82.34, with a volume of 25,640,273 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,785 shares of company stock valued at $44,474,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

