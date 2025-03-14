AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.
AlTi Global Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ALTI stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73. AlTi Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.
