AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 41.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

AlTi Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $423.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.73. AlTi Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.