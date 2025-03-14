Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Orbit International Stock Down 2.5 %

ORBT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Orbit International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Orbit International alerts:

About Orbit International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.