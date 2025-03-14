Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.
Orbit International Stock Down 2.5 %
ORBT opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Orbit International has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Orbit International
