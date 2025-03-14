ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.62, but opened at $45.78. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 123,651 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $827.88 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

