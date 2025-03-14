Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $9.08. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 84,552,294 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.