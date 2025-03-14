Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $9.08. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 84,552,294 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.