Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Citizens Jmp

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 164.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $396.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $48,414.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $25,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,719.23. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,710 shares of company stock worth $92,125 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

