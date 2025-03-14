ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 13th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 545.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $9.27 on Friday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

