Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,819,000 after buying an additional 134,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,912,000 after buying an additional 112,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,401,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,364 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $208.95 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $138.86 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

