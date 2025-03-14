Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

