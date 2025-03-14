W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.