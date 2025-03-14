Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,628 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.