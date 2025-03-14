Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,972 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VICI opened at $31.53 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

