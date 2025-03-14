Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

Aozora Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.