Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.58.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
