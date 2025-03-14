Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Decreases By 60.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVNBF opened at C$18.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.95. Avon Protection has a 52 week low of C$12.44 and a 52 week high of C$18.30.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

