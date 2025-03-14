Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Decreases By 60.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVNBF opened at C$18.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.95. Avon Protection has a 52 week low of C$12.44 and a 52 week high of C$18.30.
Avon Protection Company Profile
