Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

