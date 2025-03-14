Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,995,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,738.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,515.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,092.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,063.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

