Joia M. Johnson Purchases 2,300 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 413.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

