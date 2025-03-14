Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) CFO Mike Mcgillis Buys 24,115 Shares

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 24,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 25.67. The company has a market cap of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 336,931 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

