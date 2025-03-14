Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TENB opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

