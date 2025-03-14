Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,255 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,442,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,629,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 3.30.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

