EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Lowered by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

