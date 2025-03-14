Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for VNO Q4 Earnings

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE VNO opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.43, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,263,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,672,000 after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after buying an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after buying an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.