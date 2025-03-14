Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $10.33 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RL opened at $216.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.