Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for OII Earnings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OII. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OII opened at $19.54 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.