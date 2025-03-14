Erste Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 239.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $133.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

