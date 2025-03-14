Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $466.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.46 and a 200-day moving average of $432.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

