Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Q1 Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ZUMZ stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,487 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 691,879 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 37.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,152 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 128,774 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 435,905 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 250,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 424,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

