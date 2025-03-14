Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $90.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $72.23 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,892 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after buying an additional 373,509 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,853,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.